The MixtapE! Presents Miguel, Kelly Rowland and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

Kelly Rowland is back.

After steadily releasing singles throughout 2020 and welcoming second son Noah at the end of January, the Destiny's Child superstar has dropped her first EP in two years, the appropriately titled K. And she couldn't be more thrilled to finally have the new collection out at a time when fans might need it most.

"I know music is always a relief for me," she told E! News ahead of its release. "It makes me feel like it's some sort of escape, you know what I mean? I really wanted to make sure there was tempo on the album that felt alive and fun, and also moments like 'Flowers' or 'Speed of Love' or 'Better' that are just a vibe. I'm really proud of this body of work and excited to share it because it's been a long time coming for records for me, for sure."

We're happy to report it was well worth the wait.