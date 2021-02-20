YouTube Star Jackie Aina: There's "Literally No Excuse" for the Beauty Industry's Lack of Diversity

Watch : Jackie Aina - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Jackie Aina's beauty career began long before many of YouTube's most famous influencers turned on their cameras.

It was August 2009 and YouTube was a budding community for makeup artists to modestly share their tips, a sharp contrast from the high production value and fanfare of today. "I might as well have been a completely different person," the 33-year-old California native exclusively told E! News. "I was living in Hawaii, I was married, I was in the Reserves."

With a budding interest in makeup and without full-time work, Aina was encouraged by a friend to start uploading her own content. "My best friend used to always tell me, 'You're there. You don't have anything else to do. You might as well upload videos,'" she recalled. "To be quite honest with you, I loved makeup, but I ironically wasn't really interested in being on camera."

Her first upload—an instructional for an "electric purple smokey eye"—is evidence of that as Aina used a mix of captions and pictures set to music, a stark change from the animated chit-chat she films for subscribers today. "I just needed something different and I was just looking for a change, a creative outlet," she said. "After months of literally telling my best friend 'No, I refuse to do YouTube,' I finally was, like, 'Well, I'm not really doing anything else. She's right. I might as well,' and so that's how I started."

More than a decade later, what began as a way to fill a void turned Aina into a leading beauty influencer, amassing 3 million subscribers and almost 362 million views to date.