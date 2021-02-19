Ariana Grande Fans Are Convinced Her New Positions Songs Are a Love Letter to Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande fans can't get enough of Positions (Deluxe).
The 27-year-old singer dropped the expanded edition of her sixth studio album on Feb. 19. This new version features five additional tracks, including the recently released "34+35 Remix" with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as "someone like u (interlude)," "test drive," "worst behavior" and "main thing." And after listening to the album, many Arianators are convinced the hits are about her fiancé Dalton Gomez.
Take "someone like u," for instance. In the interlude, Grande sings, "I've been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don't be too good to be true." And yes, listeners think the Grammy winner is referring to her main man. As one fan puts it, "Well, we all know someone like u is definitely about Dalton."
They also couldn't help but gush over the apparent references in "worst behavior." At one point in the song, Grande sings, "No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just aint disposable," which some followers interpret as a nod to the private nature of their relationship.
"Did anyone actuality listen to the lyrics for worst behavior?" one fan tweets. "Like it's literally about her and Dalton. She's talking about how he should say 'I do' and they are engaged, she's saying to not post any photos and to keep their life personal life private."
At another point, Grande sings, "This aint no game won't play witcha. This time I know I'll stay witcha." And it looks like fans can feel the love.
"Worst behavior: the way I am in love with this songs, her vocals are better than ever and the way she talks about her love for Dalton is making me cry so much," another listener tweets. "I love love love this song."
Similarly, the artist appears to rave about Gomez in "main thing."
"Always pull up when I call you, call you," Grande sings. "Yeah, you never keep me waiting, waiting. Got me tripping. I adore you, I adore you. Oh baby. You, oh you're really different baby. You, you might be the main thing baby."
Needless to say, fans can't get enough of the sweet lyrics. "Main thing: u can tell this song is about Dalton and I find it adorable," one social media user tweets. "The beat is great for this song. The background and normal vocals r exquisite (per usual). The second verse is my fav part. It overall shows her love for Dalton and I think they're cute asf as a couple."
Adds another, "Main thing is so cute she is so happy w Dalton. It makes me wanna have a bf so bad damn."
And in "test drive," Grande sings about how she'll "never leave from by your side" and how she's "a ride or die."
Grande and Gomez sparked romance rumors in March 2020 and went public with their romance in May of that year, when they both appeared in the "Stuck With U" music video. They then became Instagram official in June and announced their engagement in December.
In October, when Grande first released Positions, a source suggested the new music was inspired by Grande's relationship.
"She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album," the insider shared. "She wanted it to be flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."