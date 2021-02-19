Hannah Brown's Brother Patrick Spends Time With Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

It's a Bachelor connection fans didn't see coming!

On Feb. 18, Hannah Brown's brother, Patrick Brown, posted a photo of himself hanging out with Jed Wyatt's ex Haley Stevens. "Ready to celebrate you this weekend…Bud," he wrote along with winking and kissing emojis. Patrick also played Ashley McBryde's "American Scandal" in the background, featuring the lyrics, "Don't tell me the world couldn't handle a good old-fashioned American scandal. Hold me baby."

Haley then re-shared the post and wrote, "Can't Wait Bro" along with smirking and kissing emojis.

It's unclear when or how Haley and Patrick met, but the post comes less than two years after Bachelor Nation learned about Jed's previous relationship with Haley and watched his engagement to Hannah come to an end.

As fans may recall, Hannah was the lead of the 15th season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2019 and ended with her accepting a proposal from Jed. In June of that year, People published a report in which Haley claimed she had been dating Jed before he came on the show. Jed even admitted to Hannah he'd told Haley he loved her on a trip.

"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation," Haley told E! News. "I could get choked up thinking about it right now."