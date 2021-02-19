Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Dead at 52

Prince Markie Dee of legendary hip-hop group The Fat Boys has passed away.

The death of the "Stick 'Em" rapper, born Mark Morales, was confirmed by his manager Louis "Uncle Louie" Gregory on Feb. 18.

"Forever in my Heart," he began in a message on Twitter. "Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I'll always love you Mark and I'll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro." On Feb. 19, the hip-hop pioneer would have been 53 years old. The cause of death has yet to be released to the public.

Dee's work in the music industry since the '80s—along with his bandmates Darren Robinson, aka the Human Beatbox, and Damon Wimbley, aka Kool Rock Ski—ushered in the sounds for many active artists today.