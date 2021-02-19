Halsey Details How Pregnancy Has Impacted Her Body Image and Perception of Gender "Entirely"

Watch : How G-Eazy Really Feels About Ex Halsey's Pregnancy

Halsey is offering insight into her mindset while expecting her first child.

The 26-year-old "Closer" singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 18 to post a carousel of pics, including a shot showing her growing bump and several food photos. She included a message about how her pregnancy is making her feel about her body and her preexisting concept of gender.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long," she wrote. "Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

She continued, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!"