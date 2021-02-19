Malia ObamaBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sharna Burgess Praises Megan Fox for Raising "Wonderful" Kids With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess shared kind words for the job that boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his ex Megan Fox have done in raising their three children.

Sharna Burgess has nothing but compliments for the parenting skills of boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro was a guest on Australian daytime chat program The Morning Show on Friday, Feb. 19, where she praised the former couple for the job they've done in raising Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8. Inadvertently, Sharna also made it clear she doesn't know quite know how to refer to Megan, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and Brian have yet to finalize their divorce.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children," the dancer said. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Sharna also shared that Brian and Megan have been able to remain civil amid their divorce proceedings, and that they've made her feel comfortable. 

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world," she continued. 

Sharna and the 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum first sparked romance rumors when she joined him in Hawaii for Christmas, and they made their relationship Instagram official in January. Right around that time, Brian spoke to Access Hollywood about Sharna and gushed, "It's all going really well right now." 

As for Megan, a source told E! News earlier this month that she is ready to put the divorce behind her so she can focus on her white-hot relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

"Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that," the insider revealed.

Luckily, everyone now appears to be on the same page, judging by Sharna's optimistic assessment. 

