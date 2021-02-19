Watch Brandy and Monica Recreate “The Boy Is Mine” 23 Years Later

Okay, Brandy and Monica just won TikTok.
The dynamic duo proved they've completely moved on from their years-long feud in the best way possible. On Thursday, Feb. 18, the singers teamed up to recreate the intro of their famous 1998 collab "The Boy is Mine" in a TikTok duet.
The clip shows Brandy on the left, wearing a black turtleneck and black fedora, and Monica on the right in a white fluffy bathrobe monogrammed with "M."
Each star lip synced their lyrics of their Grammy-winning R&B hit, with Brandy starting with the iconic, "Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?" The Cinderella star ended the clip with a sassy finger snap, naturally.
She added a little "hehe" to the Instagram caption, tagged Monica alongside a heart emoji and then plugged their TikTok handles. Monica, 40, shared the same video on the 'gram with a matching heart.
Over on TikTok, Brandy, 42, wrote, "love you Mo" and "This was fun." She also revealed her 18-year-old daughter Sy'rai Smith "got me together," hinting that perhaps she styled her mom.
The recreation comes after the two reunited over the summer during Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz series. It was the first time they were together in the same room in nearly a decade. Brandy told her, "I just need you to know I have the utmost love and respect for you as well... No matter the times where it seemed like I didn't."
After they talked it out, Monica turned to social media the next day to share, "Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand!"
Their rocky relationship began in the '90s and even turned physical in 1999. Music producer Dallas Austin revealed they hadn't met in person before "The Boy is Mine" and recorded parts separately. "The first time they actually saw each other to do it was at the American Music Awards or something," he told DJ Vlad. "Before they could even get to the stage, Monica decked her in the face."
In 2016, Monica told Loni Love she was trying to move past their drama, saying, "This journey of self-progression and self-love and empowerment that I'm on, I can't go backward. I think that was just a test from God for me."
The "So Gone" singer said, "I've always thought that she's one of the most legendary people and has one of the most amazing voices... And I just think that some of it's been blown out of proportion to a degree."
She also admitted she would, in fact, work with Brandy again, despite rumors of their feud starting back up.
By dropping their latest TikTok duet, it's obvious they're on good terms. Watch the throwback clip above.