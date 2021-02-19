Watch Brandy and Monica Recreate “The Boy Is Mine” 23 Years Later

Watch : Brandy & Monica Address Long-Time Feud

Okay, Brandy and Monica just won TikTok.

The dynamic duo proved they've completely moved on from their years-long feud in the best way possible. On Thursday, Feb. 18, the singers teamed up to recreate the intro of their famous 1998 collab "The Boy is Mine" in a TikTok duet.

The clip shows Brandy on the left, wearing a black turtleneck and black fedora, and Monica on the right in a white fluffy bathrobe monogrammed with "M."

Each star lip synced their lyrics of their Grammy-winning R&B hit, with Brandy starting with the iconic, "Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?" The Cinderella star ended the clip with a sassy finger snap, naturally.

She added a little "hehe" to the Instagram caption, tagged Monica alongside a heart emoji and then plugged their TikTok handles. Monica, 40, shared the same video on the 'gram with a matching heart.

Over on TikTok, Brandy, 42, wrote, "love you Mo" and "This was fun." She also revealed her 18-year-old daughter Sy'rai Smith "got me together," hinting that perhaps she styled her mom.