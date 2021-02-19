How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: "Bridgerton" & More Nomination Surprises

The 2021 Golden Globes are nearly upon us!

The 78th annual ceremony will honor the best in film and television and kick off what's sure to be an awards season like no other. To make sure you're prepared, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch, who's presenting, which projects scored the most nominations and more.

Details are still being ironed out, but here's what we know so far:

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who emceed the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015, are once again returning to host the star-studded awards show.

When are the 2021 Golden Globes and what time do they start?

Sunday, Feb. 28 is the big day, and E! is kicking off its coverage at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST with Countdown to Live From E! at the Golden Globes, followed by Live From E! at the Golden Globes at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST. The 2021 Golden Globe Awards then begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on NBC.