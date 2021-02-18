Malia ObamaBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty to Pandemic Party Charges

TikTok influencers Bryce Hall and Blake Gray pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges, after they gained national media attention for throwing two parties during the coronavirus pandemic this summer.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 18, 2021 9:34 PMTags
JailCelebritiesTikTokAddison Rae
Watch: TikTok's Bryce Hall & Blake Gray Charged for Huge Parties Amid COVID-19

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges for hosting two parties at a Hollywood Hills house during the pandemic, E! News has confirmed. 

The TikTok stars were charged in August with causing a public nuisance, after they flouted the stay-at-home orders by throwing large parties at their rental home in Los Angeles. At the time, Bryce, 21, and Blake, 20, were accused of violating the Safer L.A. health order and the Party House Ordinance. 

On Aug. 8, police responded to a complaint about their party and issued a citation, warning and violation notice. The officers returned on Aug. 14 after a caller claimed they heard gunshots. Several hundred people ended up being there to celebrate Bryce's 21st birthday, according to a press release from the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, which was obtained by E! News.

Per the release, authorities didn't find evidence of a gun going off, but gave Blake a citation, presented another violation notice and gave their last warning of noncompliance with L.A.'s lockdown orders.

photos
21 TikTok Stars to Follow in 2021

The friends' troubles continued on Aug. 19, when the city shut down their power. Mayor Eric Garcetti had authorized officials to disconnect utilities, including water and gas, to homes that violate orders.

Instagram

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," the mayor said in a statement. "The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement over the summer, "The hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We've got to put a stop to it." He added, "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior—not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege."

When Blake and Bryce were charged, the attorney's office said they could face up to a year in jail and $2,000 in fines.

E! News has reached out to the influencers' reps for comment. 

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

The Masked Dancer Finale Crowns a Winner

3

Let's Compare All of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings

In the midst of his legal issues, Bryce has been active on social media this week. On Feb. 18, he posted a teaser on TikTok for his latest YouTube video about pranking Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio with strippers. And he shared a video of himself greeting his girlfriend, dancer Addison Rae, with her Valentine's Day gift—a $100,000 nameplate necklace reading "Bad Bleep." 

Blake also shared a Valentine's Day vid with his bae, Amelie Zilber. He lip synced to Justin Bieber's "Baby" with her, singing, "I'll buy you anything, I'll buy you any ring." The day before, he posted a clip of himself giggling while asking her to be his valentine. He captioned it, "she said yes."

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

The Masked Dancer Finale Crowns a Winner

3

Let's Compare All of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings

4

TikTok's Addison Rae Responds to Critical Comments About Her Body

5
Exclusive

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss

Latest News

TikTok's Bryce Hall & Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty to Party Charges

Matthew McConaughey Recalls His Titanic Audition

Khloe Kardashian Slams Claim She Controls Who Kylie Is Friends With

Exclusive

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss "Looked Totally in Love" During Latest Date

Sarah Ferguson Is Delighted to Be a “Granny” to Princess Eugenie's Son

Kevin Can F**k Himself Looks Absolutely F**king Incredible

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Runway Debut at NYFW