TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty to Pandemic Party Charges

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges for hosting two parties at a Hollywood Hills house during the pandemic, E! News has confirmed.
The TikTok stars were charged in August with causing a public nuisance, after they flouted the stay-at-home orders by throwing large parties at their rental home in Los Angeles. At the time, Bryce, 21, and Blake, 20, were accused of violating the Safer L.A. health order and the Party House Ordinance.
On Aug. 8, police responded to a complaint about their party and issued a citation, warning and violation notice. The officers returned on Aug. 14 after a caller claimed they heard gunshots. Several hundred people ended up being there to celebrate Bryce's 21st birthday, according to a press release from the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, which was obtained by E! News.
Per the release, authorities didn't find evidence of a gun going off, but gave Blake a citation, presented another violation notice and gave their last warning of noncompliance with L.A.'s lockdown orders.
The friends' troubles continued on Aug. 19, when the city shut down their power. Mayor Eric Garcetti had authorized officials to disconnect utilities, including water and gas, to homes that violate orders.
"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," the mayor said in a statement. "The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement over the summer, "The hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We've got to put a stop to it." He added, "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior—not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege."
When Blake and Bryce were charged, the attorney's office said they could face up to a year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
E! News has reached out to the influencers' reps for comment.
In the midst of his legal issues, Bryce has been active on social media this week. On Feb. 18, he posted a teaser on TikTok for his latest YouTube video about pranking Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio with strippers. And he shared a video of himself greeting his girlfriend, dancer Addison Rae, with her Valentine's Day gift—a $100,000 nameplate necklace reading "Bad Bleep."
Blake also shared a Valentine's Day vid with his bae, Amelie Zilber. He lip synced to Justin Bieber's "Baby" with her, singing, "I'll buy you anything, I'll buy you any ring." The day before, he posted a clip of himself giggling while asking her to be his valentine. He captioned it, "she said yes."