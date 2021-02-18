Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Accusation She Controls Who Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends With

Khloe Kardashian has heard enough from the peanut gallery.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired back at an Instagram user who asked about the status of Kylie Jenner's friendship with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The interaction came about after the commenter asked, on a new KUWTK clip featuring Tristan Thompson, if the lip kit mogul was "allowed to be friends with Jordyn" again following Kardashian's reconciliation with her ex.

In response, the Good American boss sounded off, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with."

As she continued, Kardashian made it clear that Jenner "is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."

True Thompson's mom added, "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no Ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--K UP!"