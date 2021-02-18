Sarah Ferguson Says She’s Delighted to Be a “Granny” After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth

Watch : Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

Days after Princess Eugenie welcomed her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, her mother Sarah Ferguson teased that she's thrilled to be a grandmother. The Duchess of York announced her new title to viewers during the Feb. 17 episode of her YouTube series Story Time with Fergie & Friends.

The former wife of Princess Eugenie's father Prince Andrew launched Story Time last year in order to entertain children during the coronavirus pandemic. Each episode features Fergie reading a story aloud from a children's book. Now, however, she'll have a new little one to read books to.

"Hello! Magic dust is in the air," the royal exclaimed in the video while sitting in front of a fairytale-themed set. "Very exciting times. And I'm a granny!"

Fergie didn't tease too many details about her new role, but did seemingly nod to her daughters' big news by choosing to read the book Baby On The Way by Hannah Davison, Marco Palmieri and Flicka Williams. The picture book tells the story of kids Perry and, coincidentally, Sarah after they discover that Perry's mom is expecting a baby.