Kevin Can F**k Himself Looks Absolutely F**king Incredible in New Trailer

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Kevin Can F**k Himself is not playing around.

AMC just released a new trailer for its upcoming dramedy, an ambitious genre-bending show that has been in the works since 2017—right around the time CBS' Kevin Can Wait killed off the wife character, played by Erinn Hayes. If you were hoping to see a sitcom wife get some cathartic revenge on her dopey sitcom husband, it looks like that's exactly what we're in for.

Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy plays Allison, the long-suffering wife of Kevin (Eric Peterson). He's a man who only appears to exist in multi-cam sitcom land, where he jokes about her periods and demands drink refills.

The trailer shows the vast difference between that sitcom land and Allison's new reality, which is shot in single-cam and finds her making a daring plan to take her life back.

It's Annie Murphy like we haven't seen her before, which is on purpose.

"A big thing for me after Schitt's Creek was I was so worried that I was going to kind of get stuck in this like blonde loopy land, and so I really really wanted to do something significantly different," she said during a virtual TCA panel for the series. "And so, Kevin Can F Himself comes in, like, an absolute 180, and I get to do things like kick over a garbage can angrily and fry an egg angrily and, you know, do cocaine in an alleyway."