Meena Harris Is Too Ambitious—And She Wants To See More Of That In You

"Part of it is being open to having those conversations or initiating them when the moment arises and not putting it off until it's a much more serious experience," she tells E!. The other part, she notes, is being honest: "We live in a world that still has a lot of systemic issues around oppressing people from communities that historically have not been in power."

Now she finds herself repeating some of her own childhood lessons from Shyamala, Maya and Kamala: Nothing is going to be handed to you, but if you work for something, no one can stop you if you don't let them.

"That goes to conversations around privilege and entitlement, finding your place in the world and understanding that you have power to carve your own space," she says. "You will likely encounter challenges, including people that get in your way and tell you no or tell you that you're too ambitious or that you have some ambition that can't be done because it's never been done before." For her girls, it's about helping them understand that this is the world we live in and preparing them "to confront that, to transcend and to persevere."