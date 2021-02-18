Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric

Meek Mill is speaking out after coming under fire on social media.
On Feb. 17, the lyrics to an unreleased song from the "Dreams and Nightmare" rapper leaked to the internet and people are not happy with a particular Kobe Bryant-inspired line.
"This bitch I'm f—kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me," the line read. "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."
Given that the beloved basketball superstar died in a helicopter crash a little over a year ago, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, many on the internet found the line insensitive and inappropriate.
However, Meek Mill strongly disagreed with the backlash, calling those who are upset about the line "zombies" that need to "wake up."
The 33-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts, tweeting, "They paying to influence y'all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up' [upside-down smile emoji]."
Later adding, "Somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it…. y'all internet antics cannot stop me ….s—t like zombie land or something! Lol."
And it seems there are people who support Meek's word play, mentioning other famous rappers who have teetered the line of respectability. "Biggie rapped about blowing up like the world trade [center]," a user tweeted, noting the late rapper's 1994 song "Juicy." "Its bars. Calm down."
Another commented with a reference to Lil' Wayne's verse on Future's 2013 "Karate Chop" (Remix) where he referenced Emmett Till as a punchline and noted that Wayne wasn't "cancelled" for the reference.
However, the rapper did apologize for the controversial line after receiving his own backlash at the time and penned an apology to the Till family.