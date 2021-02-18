Malia ObamaBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

By Alyssa Ray Feb 18, 2021 6:53 PMTags
Kim Kardashian's mini-me.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share new photos of her oldest child, North West. In the just-released pics, North appears to be wearing mom Kim's Skims line and getting glam done. Thus, we couldn't help but think that the 7-year-old West kid looked an awful lot like her famous mama.

Alongside the glam photos, Kim wrote, "My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!"

And it seems we aren't the only ones who noticed how grown up North looked in the photos. Family friend La La Anthony noted, "My Northie looks so beautiful."

Not to mention, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented, "Northieeee i miss her baby skunk costume."

Same, Jen, same.

It's safe to say that Kim is North's biggest cheerleader and fan. In fact, earlier this month, the reality star and businesswoman clapped back at the critics who doubted North's impressive painting

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim captioned her Instagram Story after people questioned her daughter's work of art. "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

There's nothing Kim loves more than her kids! North is a big sister to siblings Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3 and Psalm West, 21 months.

For a closer look at Kim's new photos of North, and the 7-year-old's other cutest moments, scroll through the images below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

Twitter
Sorry, North

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!

Instagram
"Best Day Ever"

North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.

Instagram
Jet Settin'

Kim and North enjoy play time during a trip to Montreal.

Instagram
Dreaming on Daddy

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

Twitter
Model Behavior

"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

Instagram
Father Daughter Moment

In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.

Instagram
A Birthday Message for North

Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!

Instagram
A Joint Birthday Bash

North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!

Instagram
Pool Party Fun

North and Penelope swam their little hearts out at their Unicorn themed birthday party!

Instagram
Family Outing in Wyoming

North enjoyed the nature in Wyoming while in the Equality state with dad Kanye West, mom Kim Kardashian, and others.

Twitter
Just Like Dad

Kanye proved his oldest child is his biggest fan by sharing a video of the five-year-old singing the chorus of Make No Mistake!

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

