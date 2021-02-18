Malia ObamaBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dolly Parton's Request to Not Be Considered for a Tennessee Statue Is Another Reason to Always Love Her

After being considered for a statue at the Tennessee Capitol, Dolly Parton issued a statement explaining why she asked to dismiss such consideration. Prepare for your heart to melt.

Dolly Parton's recent request might just make your heart melt into a puddle on the floor. 

The iconic performer behind hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" was apparently being considered for a statue to be erected on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol. However, as the singer shared in a statement released to fans on Feb. 18, she graciously does not think it's the time for a Dolly Parton statue. 

"I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," the statement read on Twitter. 

"Given all that is going on in the world," the 75-year-old superstar continued, "I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

However, Parton noted she does not object to a future statue—but there's a caveat. "I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone," she said, "if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean."

Right now, though, amid the coronavirus pandemic and other issues plaguing the United States, Parton said she'll "continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud."

Parton's statement has since begun trending on Twitter as fans shower her with praise. "We are not worthy," one tweet read. "Thank you" A second complimented, "May we all aspire to be as decent and generous as you, dear Dolly."

"As my wife just said," another fan wrote, "'We could all stand to live like Dolly.'"

