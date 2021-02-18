Counting On's Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant After "Heartbreaking Loss Of a Baby" Last Year

The Duggar family is growing!

Jessa Duggar, 28, and husband Ben Seewald, 25, are expecting another child. The couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 18.

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason!" Jessa wrote alongside a sonogram. "Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby."

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Counting On stars—who are parents to 5-year-old Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 4-year-old Henry Wilberforce Seewald and 21-month-old Ivy Jane Seewald—shared they'd lost a baby last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" they told the outlet. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."