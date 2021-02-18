Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares How Dad Steve Irwin Has Inspired Her Baby Girl’s Nickname

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Fifteen years after Steve Irwin's sudden and tragic death, his family continues to find new ways to keep his memory alive.

In a recent interview with The Bump, pregnant Bindi Irwin shared how her late dad inspired her and her husband Chandler Powell to nickname their upcoming arrival Baby Wildlife Warrior.

"My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,'" she explained. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."

The baby girl isn't the only Irwin with a decided nickname. Soon-to-be grandma Terri Irwin also has a special moniker picked out for herself.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," Bindi gushed. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called ‘Bunny.'"