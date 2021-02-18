Paris HiltonBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kendall Jenner's Fashionable New Gift Features a Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are both Instagram official and fashion world official. Read on to see Louis Vuitton's thoughtful gift for the supermodel and NBA pro.

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 18, 2021 2:59 PMTags
Kendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

First Instagram official, then fashion world official. 

Such appears to be the case for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, a pair who first sparked romance rumors in April 2020. Nearly a year later, they finally made things official on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day with adorable photos of them together on each of their Instagram Stories. 

Now, Jenner's industry has taken note, as evidenced by a recent gift from Louis Vuitton. In a photo Jenner shared on her Instagram Story, the supermodel received a see-through Louis Vuitton handheld case with two rose arrangements inside. But, it was what was monogrammed on the case's handle that will get your attention: "KJ + DB"...for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, of course. 

The gift also came with an envelope. While fans think it was a Valentine's Day present, it's possible it was also an invitation to Louis Vuitton's March 9 show as fashion month is in full swing. While we're in the midst of New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week is beginning and Paris Fashion Week commences on March 1. 

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

While we wait and see who—if anyone amid the coronavirus pandemic—will be in attendance at the highly anticipated show, Jenner did show her support for another event, albeit virtually. In late January, the supermodel shared a boomerang of her television screen as she tuned in to a basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and her boyfriend's team, the Phoenix Suns. 

