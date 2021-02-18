Watch Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Call Out Jason Bateman for Bailing on Their Interview

Watch : Jason Bateman Plays a Gangster in Netflix's "Ozark"

Not all heroes wear capes, including Will Arnett.

During the Feb. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Arrested Development star was gracious enough to agree to an interview when another actor didn't show up.

Host Jimmy Kimmel thanked Arnett for filling in at the last minute by noting, "Last minute cancellation thing. Are you familiar with Jason Bateman?"

Arnett, who said he didn't want to "out" his fellow actor, replied, "Yeah, Jason, obviously too busy…" However, Kimmel gave a little more context to what actually happened.

"That's exactly what they said, too busy," Jimmy explained. "They said he was shooting his show so he couldn't do the show. And you know, I said, ‘Yeah, well we're shooting also our show.'

Arnett piled on to the joke, reminding viewers that Bateman is "a good friend" of the show and he simply backed out because "Blow-zark's schedule changed or something."