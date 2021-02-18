Paris HiltonBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Malia Obama Joins Writing Staff of Donald Glover's Amazon Project

Malia Obama already has a coveted Hollywood gig at age 22, having landed as a writer on a potential new Amazon show that Donald Glover is producing.

Malia Obama's new job is sure to make all the other 22-year-olds out there feel like total slackers.

Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter has joined the writers room for a potential series that Donald Glover is producing as part of his newly inked deal for Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter's story on Wednesday, Feb. 17, which cited sources. Variety and Deadline also confirmed the news, citing their own sources.

The series hails from writer Janine Nabers, who previously worked on HBO's Watchmen, and is said to center on a Beyoncé-type public figure, per THR, which also reported that Malia was recruited to work on the project.

This is quite the first post-college gig for the former first daughter, who is set to graduate from Harvard University as part of the class of 2021. 

Malia has shown interest in pursuing a Hollywood path for quite some time. According to THR, Malia landed an internship with The Weinstein Company in 2017 after having previously interned on HBO's comedy Girls and worked as a production assistant on CBS' Halle Berry drama Extant

Meanwhile, Donald is taking his talents to Amazon after having previously worked with FX. The new deal will not affect his Emmy-winning FX series Atlanta, which had already been picked up for two additional seasons and begins production in March, THR reported.

When Malia's dad, Barack, was a guest on the Bill Simmons Podcast in December, he mentioned how much he relished learning more about his daughters' personalities as the family quarantined together last year.

"It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now and they're just back, and they love you again and they want to spend time with you," the former president shared. "And they're funny. Like I think a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing a little arts-and-crafts projects, and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us."

