Where to Buy Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park Drop Before It Sells Out

Beyhive get in formation! Another Ivy Park x Adidas collection is about to drop.

Icy Park, the third installment of Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, is bringing the slopes and streets together. The multi-hyphenate artist has teased the new drop over the last month via social media posts, which featured celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane and Kaash Paige. Although details about the full style lineup have yet to be released, it seems the Alpine-inspired collection is showcasing winter whites, bold magenta hues, reflective metallics, faux fur accents and much more.

In case you don't already have your credit cards ready, we suggest planning out your purchase because the Icy Park collection drops tomorrow at 4 p.m. EST on Adidas.com and select stores globally on 2/20 at 10 a.m. EST.