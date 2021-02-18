Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Embraces Her "Amazing" Postpartum Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Watch : Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska showed off her postpartum body three weeks after giving birth to her fourth child.

The reality star, who welcomed her first baby Aubree Skye, who is now 11, on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant before documenting her parenting journey on its spin-off Teen Mom 2, took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 17 in order to post a pic of how her body looks now that she has welcomed her fourth child.

The mom of four, who welcomed daughter Walker June with husband Cole DeBouer in January, shared a photo of herself in a black sports bra and matching leggings, along with the caption, "3 weeks postpartum. Trying to embrace and document the process. Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing."

She added, "Also, everyone is different. Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else's."

In a separate post, the 29 year old joked of her athleisure fit, "High waisted leggings are my new BFF."