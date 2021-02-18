Shanna Moakler Likes Shady Comment About Travis Barker "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Date Night (Exclusive)

They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but in today's world, social media likes also speak volumes.

Just days after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

While the Poosh founder let her photo do all the talking, as the image simply showed their hands intertwined, the Blink-182 musician responded to her post with a black heart emoji. However, the couple's new romance isn't giving everyone heart-eyes.

Hours after Kourtney and Travis seemingly put their love on display, the rock star's ex-wife Shanna Moakler cheekily liked a comment referencing her ex's new relationship.

"Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," the Instagram user wrote on Shanna's post, which she liked.

A few of the model's followers found the comment offensive with one person responding, "There's no need to say that. Everyone is beautiful in their own way."