The Widower Sneak Peek: How Thomas Randolph Reacted to Late Wife's Secret Will

Watch : "The Widower" Exclusive: Two Wills, No Way

A secret will.

In this exclusive clip from NBC's three-part true crime docu-series, The Widower, Colleen Beyer, the daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse reveals how her mother's widower Thomas Randolph reacted to Sharon's last will and testament. As Colleen recalls in The Widower, which has been brought to life by the producers of Dateline NBC, Thomas believed "he was in control of everything" thanks to one will in his possession.

However, in the days following Sharon's death, Colleen says she received "another will" from her mother's best friend, Alice Wolfe.

Sharon's confidant details in a confessional, "She writes it out. I'm watching her do it. And we go to the notary and have it notarized. And she gives it to me, and she says, 'If anything happens to me, Alice,' she says, 'Please give this to Colleen.' She had left the house to Colleen."

Unfortunately for Sharon, she met her demise in May 2008 when what initially appeared to be a home invasion left her and handyman Michael Miller dead.