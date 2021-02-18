Deals for Real: Score E! Exclusive Savings on Elemis, Soko Glam & More Skincare Faves

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is your skin in need of some TLC?
It's common for winter weather to take a toll on your skin, but you don't have to wait until spring for your skin to clear up. From serums and oils to facial peels and acne patches, there are solutions for every skin concern. Plus, you don't have to break the bank for glowing, hydrated skin!
If you're unsure how to craft the perfect skincare routine, no need to fret! E!'s Lilliana Vazquez rounded up limited-time deals on skincare must-haves just for E! viewers.
For her complete Beauty or Bust skincare picks that you can score at unbeatable prices, scroll below!
Body Brushing Cellulite Duo
This two-step program features Elemis' celeb-loved Body Detox Skin Brush and Cellutox Active Body Oil. With natural catus bristles, this brush gently exfoliates and removes dead skin to deliver smoother, softer skin. Paired with the Cellutox Active Body Oil, the duo will assist in regular detoxing. And if you're not already hooked, you can score this set for 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.
The Klog Pimple Patch
Do you have a pesky pimple that won't go away? Try this pack of clear hydrocolloid patches that will absorb fluid while keeping out external bacteria. You can even wear these discrete pimple patches under masks or during Zoom meetings. Lucky for you, E! readers can score 15% off a pack of 42 patches with code DAILYPOP now through 2/20.
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
You're going to want to scoop up this amazing deal! The cult-favorite Renew Pure Radiance Oil by True Botanicals is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while increasing hydration levels. For a limited time, E! viewers can get the best-selling oil for 15% off with code TBDEALS!
Objective Wellness Dream Skin Serum
This nighttime serum is the key to getting the most out of your beauty rest! With relaxing lavender and bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, you'll wake up with smoother, firmer and brighter skin. This serum will also help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Even better, E! viewers can use code DAILYPOP15OFF for 34% off the serum for a limited time.
The Route Lil' Glow Duo + Lil' Skincare BFFS
In the Lil' Glow Duo set, you can treat yourself to a golden illuminizing peel and a hybrid skincare makeup primer that will help reduce the appearance of pores, lines and wrinkles. The Route's Lil' Skincare BFFS set is also a must for any skincare fanatic! It includes five medical-grade products to help with a variety of skin concerns. Now through 3/1, E! viewers can get each set for 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.
