Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

World, mE!et Morgan Stewart's little one.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw. Morgan announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 17, sharing a sweet, sentimental message about her newborn daughter.

"Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote on Instagram. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Jordan, who is the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also took to social media with a precious photo of the newborn.

As E! readers may recall, Morgan and her singer hubby announced they were expecting their first child together back on Aug. 10. In a video of Jordan popping a massive balloon filled with what turned out to be pink confetti, the couple also revealed the sex of their baby.