Margaret Josephs Weighs in on Teresa & Jackie's RHONJ Fight (and That Gia Comment)

Margaret Josephs had a front row seat to one of New Jersey's most epic fights.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about co-stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's explosive showdown, which took place on last night's shocking season 11 premiere episode.
The battle of words was sparked by a cheating rumor Teresa spread about Jackie's husband Evan (at Evan's birthday party no less). When they tried talking it out at Margaret's house, Jackie brought up Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice in order to prove a point about spreading false lies (unfortunately, Jackie's made-up example of a fake rumor involved Gia and drugs).
"When Teresa came in, I really thought they were going to make up," Margaret told E! News exclusively. "She seemed perky, she was happy to see me. I said she's gonna see Jackie's upset and they're gonna make up. And it just did not go that way."
During the fight, Marg shared, "I really was like in a panic-stricken state."
As for Jackie's Gia comment, the RHONJ star shared, "It was clearly an analogy and like you said, she was making a point. It probably was not the best point obviously to make to Teresa using Gia, because Gia's a young girl and it's her daughter and we don't talk about children."
Margaret continued, "She just wanted to show how a lie about someone you love is so painful. But it was not the best analogy and I think it just turned things south and didn't really drive the point home."
As for the aftermath of the explosive fight that's still to come, Margaret revealed, "I think everybody has an opinion, but even from the first episode you could clearly see we all thought it was not acceptable for her [Teresa] to bring up that rumor. We're all pretty adamant about that, it was just like, 'What was she thinking?'"
She added, "I think Jackie watching this, reliving it, I'm sure is very upsetting to her."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on RHONJ on Peacock any time.
