It's Heather Gay vs. Lisa Barlow in This Explosive RHOSLC Reunion Preview

Can't stop, won't stop.

In this exclusive clip from part two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, which airs tonight, Feb. 17, co-stars Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow face off—even as the rest of the cast breaks for lunch. The clip kicks off with Lisa sharing Heather's claim that she's manipulating castmate Jen Shah's social media antics.

The Vida Tequila owner comments, "So, you're saying I'm manipulating Jen to go after you on social? That's insane."

As Heather, supported by Whitney Rose, doubles down on this belief, Lisa makes it clear that she doesn't "have that much power over Jen." She adds, "I don't have the energy or time. I would never do that."

In response to this, Whitney chimes in and claims that Lisa thought she wasn't "good enough" to be on RHOSLC. Whitney sounds off, "This woman has put me down over and over to my face, behind my back and that is the goddamn truth."