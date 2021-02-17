Taylor Paige Reveals a Healer Predicted She'd Fall in Love With Jesse Williams

Watch : Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance

It might be cliché but when you know, you know.

At least, that's how it was for Jesse Williams when he first laid eyes on Zola actress Taylour Paige in September 2018. Their chemistry was so off-the-charts that the Grey's Anatomy actor described their meet-cute as "this rom-com effect" in a rare joint interview with GQ about their romance.

While the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they are finally giving fans a glimpse into their love story. However, they both have different memories of the night they met at the 39-year-old actor's Emmys party.

During the event, Jesse recalled being captivated by the 30-year-old actress, who caught his eye with her fiery crimson-colored dress. The actor also admitted he had no idea who Taylour was prior to seeing her at the party.

"I was in the middle of a conversation with a very close friend, and she walked by," Jesse remembered. "Everything got quiet. I stopped that conversation and said, 'I'll be right back.' I just zoomed in on her."