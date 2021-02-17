Girls5eva Is About to Be the Girl Group Show Of Our Dreams

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

Sometimes, lyrics just really speak to us.

Take, for example, this masterpiece that Peacock just debuted from its new girl group show, Girls5eva.

Gonna be famous 5eva, 'cause 4ever's too short (too short) / Gonna be famous 3gether, 'cause that's one more than 2gether / So what are you waiting 5? Girls5eva

Like, wow. Taylor Swift who?

This brief clip, which you can watch below, is the first footage we've seen from the upcoming series, which comes from Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. It stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as the former members of a '90s girl group who reunite as adults to give their popstar dreams one more shot. As you might be able to tell, it's a very serious show.

The cast and creative team, along with executive producer and composer Jeff Richmond, gathered on Zoom for a virtual TV Critics Association panel on Wednesday to promote the series, and Scardino explained that she set out to create a show about women in her "age group" that could talk about the realities of being a woman in her 40s.