Paris HiltonBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father

Police announced the arrest of the man who allegedly struck and killed Nicki Minaj's father on Friday, Feb. 12.

By Cydney Contreras Feb 17, 2021 9:44 PMTags
Nicki MinajCelebritiesArrests
Watch: Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos of Her Son

Police have arrested the man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run incident.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Nassau County Police held a press conference where they announced the arrest of Charles Polevich. According to authorities, the 70 year old was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Robert Maraj on the evening of Friday, Feb. 12. 

After surrendering to police, Polevich was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. 

In a statement to E! News, Polevich's attorney, Michael A. Scotto, says, "It's a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts."

Currently, E! News can confirm the man's bail is set to $250,000. Additionally, Polevich was ordered to surrender his passport, his driver's license has been suspended and he's to remain in New York for the duration of the case. His next court date is set for Feb. 19.

In a statement to E! News, Polevich's attorney Michael A. Scotto says, "It's a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts."

photos
Nicki Minaj's Son's Cutest Baby Photos

Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick claimed Polevich was aware of Maraj's severe injuries and chose to flee the scene, describing at the press conference, "He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted his vehicle."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Police said that Maraj, who was believed to be walking to a local store at the time of the incident, ultimately succumbed to his injuries. 

Polevich and his 1992 Volvo Station Wagon, which Fitzpatrick described as "more distinctive than modern cars," was located through traffic and security footage.

Authorities allege Polevich also took measures to "secrete his car from being found by police" by hiding it in a garage and covering it with a tarp.Minaj has not publicly addressed her father's death.

Minaj has not publicly addressed her father's death, but her father's estranged wife, Carol Maraj, told Newsday his children "are pleased" to know the suspect has been arrested. She added, "I'm very, very, very happy about the arrest."

The rapper gave birth to her first son with husband Kenneth Petty late last year. She has since dedicated her time to enjoying motherhood.

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2
Exclusive

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss

3

Bridgerton Casts Its Season 2 Leading Lady

4

Let's Compare All of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings

5

Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz Were in the Same Quarantine Pod Together

Latest News

Exclusive

Candice Patton is “Fighting the Good Fight” For Black Representation

Elsa Hosk Compares Her Natural Birth Experience to a “Horror Movie"

Taylor Paige Reveals How a Healer Predicted Her Jesse Williams Romance

Girls5eva Is About to Be the Girl Group Show Of Our Dreams

Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father

Inside the Loves Lives of the Modern Family Stars

FKA twigs: "It's a Miracle I Came Out Alive" After Alleged Abuse