It's Time to Compare All of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings

Watch : Paris Hilton Gifts Boyfriend Carter Reum a Life-Size Portrait

Diamonds really are a girl's best friend.

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum after a little more than one year of dating. The venture capitalist dropped to one knee on Feb. 13 on the beach of the private island the duo chose to celebrate the multi-hyphenated businesswoman's 40th birthday.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things," Paris explained to People. "As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

And, TBH, we were excited to see the engagement ring Reum proposed with, given Paris' history of receiving multimillion dollar rocks. The 40-year-old entrepreneur definitely did not disappoint, presenting the DJ with a sparkler designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Yes, that Cartier.

It was a custom piece of jewelry worthy of receiving an entire gallery of photos dedicated to it on Paris' official website. But how does it compare to the rocks presented to her in the past?