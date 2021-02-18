What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for February 20-21

Binge-watching is a buffet and this weekend is definitely serving a lot of options.

Whether you are obsessed with true crime, in the mood for a thriller filled with more twists than a bag of pretzels or are in need of a family-friendly movie, we've got you covered.

NBC is kicking off a three-night event that investigates a chilling crime you've probably never heard of, while one of Netflix's latest series delivers a polarizing ending that is likely going to to lead to some hot takes on social media. Plus, Kevin James is back with a sitcom that is sure to rev his fans' engines and a Saturday Night Live star is launching a show of his own. Oh, and did we mention the original run of The Muppets is finally on a streaming service?

Like we said, it's a stacked lineup. Here's what to watch this Saturday and Sunday...