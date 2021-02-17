You Have to Hear the Story of Jennifer Love Hewitt's "Super Drunk" Night Out With Betty White

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White are the ultimate BFFs.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress dished on her bond with the Golden Girls star during the Feb. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. And from playing board games to having pizza and vodka nights, these two know how to have a good time.

"Yes, pizza and vodka's her favorite," Hewitt, 41, told Drew Barrymore, 45. "She also loves hot dogs, and she cheats at Scrabble. But she's Betty White, so you just let her win."

Although, the 9-1-1 celebrity recalled one night when she maybe had too much to drink. "One of the only times that I've been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public," she said. "And she, like, veered off into a bush. And I thought, 'Oh my gosh. I'm going to kill the national treasure Betty White.'"

And what's the best way to cap off a night? With a few sugary sweets, of course. "She loves to, like, end her nights with you by, like, eating gummy bears," Hewitt shared. "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best, and I just love her to pieces."