You Have to Hear the Story of Jennifer Love Hewitt's "Super Drunk" Night Out With Betty White

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White are the ultimate BFFs.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress dished on her bond with the Golden Girls star during the Feb. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. And from playing board games to having pizza and vodka nights, these two know how to have a good time.
"Yes, pizza and vodka's her favorite," Hewitt, 41, told Drew Barrymore, 45. "She also loves hot dogs, and she cheats at Scrabble. But she's Betty White, so you just let her win."
Although, the 9-1-1 celebrity recalled one night when she maybe had too much to drink. "One of the only times that I've been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public," she said. "And she, like, veered off into a bush. And I thought, 'Oh my gosh. I'm going to kill the national treasure Betty White.'"
And what's the best way to cap off a night? With a few sugary sweets, of course. "She loves to, like, end her nights with you by, like, eating gummy bears," Hewitt shared. "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best, and I just love her to pieces."
This wasn't the first time Hewitt had told the story of her night out with White. The Heartbreakers alum also did so during a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show.
"Shut the front door and lock it," Hewitt told James Corden after describing their evening of cocktails and gummy bears. "Like, she's perfect."
White turned 99 years old in January. And while it may have been a low-key celebration compared to previous years, it was still special. "Betty was going to run a mile but COVID has kept her in the house," her rep told E! News at the time. "Other than this she will be enjoying a healthy day feeding the two ducks that come to visit her every day."
Cheers to friendship!