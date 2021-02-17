Ginny Weasley Is 30! Celebrate Bonnie Wright's Birthday With the Harry Potter Kids Then and Now

Watch : Happy Birthday Emma Watson: E! News Rewind

Ginny Weasley may actually be old enough now to be sending her own child off to Hogwarts.

Bonnie Wright, the flame-haired actress who was 9 when she was cast as the youngest Weasley sibling in the Harry Potter movies, is celebrating her 30th birthday today—meaning the whole lot of child actors from the billion-dollar franchise have reached that milestone.

Feel as you wish about that.

"We started when we were very young, especially me," Wright told Interview in 2011. "I didn't know anything about the film industry, so it definitely has taught me a great deal, in terms of something I wouldn't have learned about. It's completely inspired me to become a part of, you know, for my career—not just something I did when I was younger. I think when you're younger, you need to socialize and be with people your own age. Whereas when we started, we were working with people with a complete mix of ages. The generation gap made us all mature much quicker, and become very used to talking to older people and being a bit more socially aware."

She called the decade-long run an "amazing journey." And yes, it was a little weird at the time playing an older, mom version of herself in the flash-forward scene at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.