Why Clare Crawley "Finally Caved" and Reunited With Dale Moss After Their Breakup

Watch : "Bachelorette" Star Clare Crowley & Dale Moss Spotted Together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' love story might not be over just yet.

After a super-speedy engagement and sudden split, The Bachelorette stars appear to be on a path toward reconciliation after reuniting in Florida.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, fans spotted Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Venice, Fla. The causal pair both wore sneakers and black workout pants, along with sunglasses.

An eye witness told E! News that the exes hung out at the downstairs bar at Nokomo's Sunset Hut that night, enjoying a couple drinks during their hour and a half chat. "They were all smiles," the insider said. "They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them."

Fans are now wondering if they have officially made up. So what's really going on between them that led to this cross-country meetup?

A source close to Clare exclusively told E! News, "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."