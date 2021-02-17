Demi Lovato Says She Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Demi Lovato has revealed some shocking details about her 2018 near-fatal overdose, saying for the first time that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack.

The 28-year-old "Confident" singer made her comments in an upcoming four-part documentary about her life, titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which is set to premiere on YouTube on March 23. A trailer was made public on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and also contains an excerpt of Lovato's new song by the same name.

In July 2018, the pop star was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles after an overdose, months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled drug and alcohol addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab facility and sober living facility for months.

"I had three strokes," she said in the documentary's trailer. "I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."