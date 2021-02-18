Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider's Explosive RHONJ Fight Explained

Well, that escalated quickly.
Tonight's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started off with a literal bang as Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider went to battle in the opening foreshadowing scene. Within the first 45 seconds, the co-stars were screaming at each other and Teresa had called Jackie a "c--t" no less than 10 times.
Then, "3 Days Earlier" flashed across the scene and the usual season premiere intros were underway. So how did Teresa and Jackie get here so quickly? Let us explain.
Most of the season 11 premiere centered around a birthday party for Jackie's husband Evan Goldschneider. During the bash, Teresa stirred up drama by bringing up rumors that she allegedly heard about Evan to all of the other Housewives (except Jackie).
"I heard he like does stuff at the gym, does he?" she asked sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
"Like, why do I hear rumors about Evan?" Teresa questioned Margaret Josephs. "Have you ever heard that Evan does stuff at the gym? Like when he goes to the gym, he screws around."
Conveniently, Teresa "can't remember" who told her the cheating rumor.
After Evan's birthday party, Jackie hears about Teresa's rumor mill and calls her to ask to meet to talk through their beef at a neutral location (Margaret's house).
During the sit-down, a teary Jackie pleaded, "You need to admit that whoever told you this doesn't know me and Evan, gave you no evidence of anything. You have to admit this was a lie."
Teresa refuses to tell the source of the allegation and won't apologize for repeating it. "If I heard this, you wouldn't want me to tell you?" she asked.
After going back and forth and not making any progress or resolve, tensions escalated. "Listen, I'm not a stupid girl, I'm a f--king lawyer," Jackie said. "I need you to admit this was a lie!"
Then, in an attempt to make a point about baseless rumors, Jackie blurted out, "Well you know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties. I heard it, I don't know where I heard it from...It's the same thing! How is that not the same thing?!"
"You're a f--king bitch," Teresa snapped back at the mention of her teenage daughter. "You're a f--king c--t, go f--k yourself."
"She brought up my daughter, she's a f--king c--t," Teresa yelled before walking out and leaving.
Do we understand the point Jackie was making? Totally. Could she have picked a better example than Teresa's daughter? For sure. Are we excited to see how the fallout from the fight plays out next week. You bet!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on RHONJ on Peacock any time.
