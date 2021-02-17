Are You the One?'s Joe Torgerson and Mikala Thomas Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

For Mikala Thomas, Joe Torgerson is certainly the one! The MTV duo—who starred on different seasons of Are You the One?—announced their engagement on Instagram Feb. 15.
Joe posted a photo of himself holding hands with Mikala as they enjoyed a few cocktails and she blissfully stared at her ring, with the future groom writing, "You're stuck with me now."
The bride-to-be also gave fans a closer look at her sparkly new accessory—which appears to feature a giant solitaire diamond set on a gold band—by sharing a picture of herself resting her hand on him during their beach vacation. She captioned the sweet snapshot, "Best friends forever."
Joe and Mikala first sparked romance rumors back in 2018. And after months of denying the dating speculation, the two confirmed their relationship status in August of that year when they both posted PDA-packed pictures and captioned them "My [heart]."
Mikala reflected on their first date on their one year anniversary.
"365 days of chicken," she wrote in January 2019. "One year ago we went on our first date at Universal and Joe extended his flight home twice. My best friend & partner in crime ever since."
These days, Joe and Mikala continue to document several aspects of their life together on social media, including their travels, their adorable pup and her recent move to Portland.
As she captioned a 2019 pic, "Since you've been around, I smile a lot more than I used to."
Fans met Mikala on season four of Are You the One? and on Are You the One? Second Chances.
As for Joe, viewers were introduced to him on season six of AYTO?.
He also appeared on the first season of Ex on the Beach.