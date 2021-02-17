Drew Barrymore Candidly Shares Why She's "Never Done Anything" to Her Face

Drew Barrymore is embracing life's journey—without plastic surgery.
The Charlie's Angels alum has spent most of her life in Hollywood, but when it comes to widespread cosmetic practices, the actress has made it clear she does not partake. "I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try to not to," the 45-year-old mom of two said on her talk show Feb. 16. "Never say never."
As for why, the star pointed to her personality. "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face," she continued. "I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person and I do one injection I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."
Simultaneously, she wasn't interested in complying with new standards of beauty and aging. "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people,'" the actress said. "I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy."
As the daytime talk show host forges ahead, she's looking to embrace life naturally. "I would love if there was some way that we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more," she said. "We're gonna age, things are gonna go south and it's ok and it's a part of life and I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more, too."
Barrymore also noted, "And I'm a little crazy."
The multi-talented star, who is no stranger to the beauty industry—she launched her FLOWER Beauty cosmetics brand in 2013—has spoken publicly about her aging philosophy in recent years. "I'm now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury," she told NewBeauty in 2019. "If we're lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like. If they are good, cool people, that's all I care about."
While Barrymore is continuing to opt out, keep scrolling for stars who have shared their experiences with plastic surgery.