Daniel Silva Breaks His Silence Nearly a Year After Corey La Barrie Died in Car Crash

Watch : Daniel Silva Breaks His Silence After Corey La Barrie's Death

Daniel Silva is taking responsibility for his role in the fatal car crash that killed Corey La Barrie.

The tattoo artist sought forgiveness from the late YouTube star's loved ones and fans in a YouTube video shared Feb. 16, which marked his first public comments since the May 2020 incident. Silva read a letter sent on behalf of La Barrie's family to the judge presiding over the case, in which they requested the dismissal of the second-degree murder charge in favor of manslaughter.

In July 2020, Silva reached a plea deal with prosecutors and plead no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. One month later, he was sentenced to 364 days in county jail, five years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

Now, as the first anniversary of La Barrie's death approaches, Silva said he's still grappling with his decision to get behind the wheel that night.

"It's almost impossible to find the right words for something like this," the Ink Master star shared, "and at the moment I'm still processing all of these emotions that I'm going through, and just being forced to confront the fact that this accident resulted in the death of one of my best friends."