Why Tyler Posey Describes His Experience on OnlyFans as "Mentally Draining"

Tyler Posey is baring it all.
In recent years, the Teen Wolf star hasn't shied away from discussing why he loves being in the nude. Case in point? Take one look at his Instagram feed, and you just might see his ass-ets on full display.
Since peeling back the curtains on his lifestyle, the 29-year-old actor has taken on new ventures, including joining OnlyFans—a subscription-based platform where content creators can earn money from their fans. And now, it appears Tyler is ready to open up about his latest gig.
Speaking exclusively to E!'s The Rundown, the MTV star candidly shared what it's like to be on OnlyFans. Spoiler: It's not what you'd expect him to say.
"OnlyFans is bizarre. It's really, sort of mentally draining," he admitted to E!'s Erin Lim. "You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."
The Alone star explained where he draws the line, saying, "If I'm going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny."
"I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously," he continued, "It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."
This isn't the first time Tyler has left little to the imagination—in a good way!
Just three months ago, the actor opened up to his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, who also has an OnlyFans account, about why he wanted to start embracing his body.
"I'm nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting," he told the 23-year-old actress last November. "I love being nude because... you're not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready."
He also detailed the area he's trying to gain confidence in: role-playing in the bedroom.
"When I've tried it out, I always get self-conscious and a little embarrassed," he admitted. "It's never been done for me, it's always been done for my partner. So I'm not always wanting to role play that hard, but I'm always down for it."
Out of all his exes, Tyler explained that he keeps in touch with Bella the most, so sharing that part of himself felt natural.
"Bella and I are still pretty close. I talk to her pretty often," he told Erin. "I have not been the best boyfriend in the past. You know, I tried to make something work and it wasn't and it just kept getting more and more toxic, so I think, for the most part, I don't think a lot of [my exes] want to hear from me. I try to maintain some sort of peace and respect."
For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat. Plus, click here to listen to Tyler in "Valentine's Day in Hell," a six-part scripted musical-comedy-horror podcast produced by Audio Up.