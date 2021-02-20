Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Suffered From Imposter Syndrome on "SNL"

"Smells like potential."

These wise words by Jason Sudeikis' titular character in Ted Lasso ring true as the Apple TV+ comedy faces two potential wins at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globes. And we couldn't be more excited for the show's nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy and Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy as the Sudeikis-led series was a highlight of our 2020.

Released in August of last year, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach (Sudeikis) as he tries to coach a fledgling English Premier League team. SPOILER: Coach Lasso has no experience coaching soccer (or how the rest of the world calls it, football).

The comedy became a sleeper hit thanks to word of mouth—and we couldn't be more grateful. In fact, while we were a bit late to the Ted Lasso bandwagon, it has since become our re-watch of choice as the coronavirus pandemic powers on.