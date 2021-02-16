The Bachelor's Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing Confederate Flag Jacket in Resurfaced Photo

Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett is owning up to her past mistakes.
The Bachelor alum, who competed for Colton Underwood's heart in 2019 and later went on to try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, took to Twitter to address a resurfaced photo that showed her wearing a jacket with a Confederate flag on it.
At this time, it's unclear when the 25-year-old star posed for the picture. However, Redditors pointed out the image was originally posted on her ex-boyfriend Slater Davis' Instagram Stories. The two made their relationship official around this time last year and broke up in June 2020 after four months of dating.
"F--k it. People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm going to say something about this," Demi began her video, which she posted on Monday, Feb. 15. "So, there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it. That jacket was given to me by my ex. His dad actually gave it to me, and I had no idea the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it."
The Bachelor Nation star went on to share that she only wore the jacket "for that one night" and thought "it was so cool" because it was a Yeezy design.
Back in 2013, Kanye West responded to the criticism surrounding his creation, telling L.A.-based radio station 97.1 AMP, "React how you want... The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way—that's my abstract take on what I know about it... So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. Now, what are you going to do?"
Looking back at her decision to wear the jacket, Demi explained it was "ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag."
"Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people," she continued. "So, yeah. I royally f--ked up wearing that. And I am so f--king sorry. I'm disgusted with myself. I'm embarrassed...it doesn't even matter how I feel. I'm just so f--king sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it."
In a separate video shared on Feb. 16, Demi added, "So, really what I can say now is be better than me. Don't look up to me. Look up to being better than me 'cause I f--king suck, and I really f--king hate myself for being ignorant... This is the time to change the world, make it better and I made it worse, so I'm really, really sorry."
"Yes I'm a f--king stupid ignorant idiot who didn't know something I should've known," she later wrote. "I am very sorry."
Demi also came under fire earlier on Monday after making comments about the contestants on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.
During last night's episode, Heather Martin showed up mid-season for a chance to win Matt's heart. Naturally, The Bachelor contestants were shaken up by Heather's surprise appearance and questioned why she was there. After feeling attacked by the other women, Heather broke down in tears. She would soon be sent home by Matt.
Demi came to the star's defense, tweeting, "Heather Martin is someone I look up to. I wanna be more like her. She doesn't talk bad about anyone. She is always happy and friendly and willing to be there for anyone. They should've used her as an ally since she has been through this before. Fk every one of them."
"Bach girls always love meeting me (bc my clout n ability to entertain) WELL, I don't want to know a single one of the people who said mean shit to heather," Demi continued. "Heather wouldn't condone this but I will say: Kiss my ass!!!"
Fellow Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan commented, "RE: the foolishness of centering white women & white female victimhood."
"You know what I'm disappointed by," one Twitter user replied, "The fact that you've been through this experience and yet find the time to make radical claims about women you don't know."
Demi later apologized for her previous posts.
"I don't have a PR person to filter my tweets I just say what's on my mind and sometimes I say the wrong things and I'm sorry for that," she wrote. "I suck sometimes and I'm sorry. I mean well but I get it wrong."
Demi's apologies come only a few days after Chris Harrison announced he was temporarily "stepping aside" from the show following backlash over his Rachael Kirkconnell remarks. In light of Rachael's controversy and Chris' comments, former and current Bachelor Nation stars are calling for change within the franchise.
