Ashley Judd Shares Photos From Near-Fatal Injury and "Grueling" Rescue Mission

Watch : Ashley Judd Hospitalized in Africa After "Catastrophic" Leg Injury

Ashley Judd say she's "weeping in gratitude" after surviving a near-fatal accident in the jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Feb. 12, the actress revealed she tripped and severely injured her leg, requiring emergency medical attention. At the time, Judd said she was resting in an "ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo, a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had."

Four days have passed since then, and the 52 year old is now sharing more details about her journey from the rainforest to the hospital in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She writes, alongside photos of the people who helped her, "Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg."