Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Spotted on Rare Outing With Rumored Girlfriend Emily Brown

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset) stepped out with his rumored girlfriend, soccer player Emily Brown, in London. An eyewitness told E! News that the two held each other briefly before jumping into the back seat of a car then headed to a private airport.

This puts a damper on the idea that the actor and his Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) may have the same level of intense chemistry off-screen, but alas, he's clearly good on the love end.

However, that doesn't mean Regé-Jean is open to discussing his private life with the public. The star has been noted to play coy when it came to his love life, even when it comes to Phoebe.

In fact, during a Jan. 9 interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover, both actors expertly side-stepped questions about their dating lives IRL.

"I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Regé-Jean explained while Phoebe laughed. "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."