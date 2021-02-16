Meghan & HArryBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz's Pretty Basic x Tarte Collection is Anything But Basic

The Pretty Basic podcast hosts just released their first makeup collection, and it includes everything you need to achieve a radiant glow!

E-comm: Pretty Basic x Tarte

Hosts of the Pretty Basic podcast Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz are diving into the beauty space! In collaboration with Tarte, the ever-relatable digital creators just released the makeup set of our dreams, and it's only $35!

Staying true to the podcast hosts' style and love for neutrals, the Pretty Basic x Tarte collection features an eye & cheek palette with 6 smoky & neutral shadows, highlighter, and bronzer to help you achieve a radiant glow. In addition to the palette, you'll also get a Mini Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil for the perfect pout and a travel-size vegan Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 mascara, so you'll be ready for a content shoot at any time.

To get your hands on Pretty Basic x Tarte collection, head on over to Ulta or Tarte ASAP!

Black Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and All Year Long

Pretty Basic X Tarte Color Collection

The 8-shade Amazonian-Clay infused eye & cheek palette features shades like Daisy, Chloe, Content Baby Content, and Boy Drama, which pay homage to the hit podcast and the hosts' furry friends! The collection also comes with a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara, and a Sugar Rush Lip Sip vegan lip oil in a sheer pink shade. And it's all cruelty-free!

$35
Tarte
$35
Ulta

